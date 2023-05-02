Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Rita Ora-Taika Waititi, Phoebe Bridgers, Others Grace The Red Carpet

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Emma Chamberlain, Nicole Kidman, Gabriela Hearst, Maude Apatow, Olivia Wilde and more celebrities graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Anjali Choudhury
Met Gala 2023
Rita Ora made her appearance at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Taika Waititi in a black gown with sheer panels. She wore a Prabal Gurung design.

Met Gala 2023
Quinta Brunson's ensemble was inspired by a piece from the 1992 collection of Karl Lagerfeld. She wore a lavender gown adorned with a giant bow at the back.

Met Gala 2023
Nicole Kidman wore a dress that designer Karl Lagerfeld designed for her about 20 years ago. She opted for the ensemble to pay tribute to Karl.

Met Gala 2023
David Byrne attended the Met Gala 2023 event in an all-white suit. He appeared on the red carpet with a cycle.

Met Gala 2023
Emma Chamberlain opted for a powder blue crop top and teamed it with a matching thigh-high slit skirt to complement her outfit. She also wore a matching headband.

Met Gala 2023
Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski posed together at the Met Gala red carpet. While Emily stunned in a sheer nude gown, Phoebe wore a black embellished gown.

Met Gala 2023
Gabriela Hearst, Maude Apatow, Olivia Wilde, and Vanessa Kirby also posed for the cameras together at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. They dazzled in their designer ensembles.

Met Gala 2023
Alia Bhatt wore a white gown encrusted with pearls. She also paired her ensemble with a half glove to honour Karl Lagerfeld.

