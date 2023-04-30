Met Gala 2023: Paris Hilton Remembers Karl Lagerfeld Ahead Of Red Carpet Debut

Ahead of this year's Met Gala, Paris Hilton took to her Instagram account to remember the man of the hour, the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld. The American media personality shared why this year's theme is particularly close to her heart. Paris will be making her maiden Met appearance this year.

Paris Hilton remembers Karl Lagerfeld

A night before the Met museum officially rolls out its red carpet, Paris Hilton took to her Instagram handle to express her fondness towards the man himself and the theme for this year's event. The Met Gala this year, will be honouring the legendary designer by paying homage through its themed exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Paris shared a series of throwback photos showing her huddled with Karl as they both posed for the shutterbugs.



One of the images also featured Karl whispering something in Paris' ear as the latter struck an amused reaction. While Paris is dressed in a muted eggshell pink summer gown with a ribbonned-waist and sequinned tulle sleeves in frilly maggi sleeves, Karl stayed transfixed in time with his classic starched collars, this time in black, the fingerless gloves, dark glasses and his powdered ponytail. He strayed from the usual, with a midnight blue bow tie in satin. Paris' caption for the photos enunciated how much she was inspired by the fashion visionary. She also stated her appreciation of the fact that this year's theme was honouring him. Paris' note read, "Karl has always been a fashion inspiration to me. Such an icon and innovator. Love that he is the theme of this years #MetGala."

Paris' debut at the Met Gala

Paris Hilton is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. Despite being a public figure for the majority of her life, this is her first outing at the red carpet event. Paris' close association with Karl, as seen through her post, makes this debut all the more special for her. All eyes will be on her tribute to the late designer and his body of work.