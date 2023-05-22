Mouni Roy's Cannes Debut Look Reminds Netizens Of Deepika Padukone's Oscars Gown

Mouni Roy, who made her red carpet debut at Cannes this year, opted for a black gown with a mermaid skirt bottom. The Brahmastra actress shared her look on Instagram before walking the red carpet. However, her ensemble reminded netizens of Deepika Padukone's Oscars black gown, albeit the styling and some elements of the two outfits were a bit different. The Brahmastra actress has shared pictures of herself arriving at Cannes in a black gown with matching sunglasses.

In the images, Mouni could be seen in an off-shoulder black gown featuring a mermaid skirt. She styled her hair into a sleek bun and wore nude makeup. The actress skipped accessories but added sunglasses to accentuate her look in the photos that she posted with the caption, "NOIR."



Mouni Roy's Cannes look similar to Deepika Padukone's Oscars ensemble?

Seeing Mouni Roy's images, netizens could not miss that her gown appeared similar to Deepika Padukone's Oscars 2023 look, with some differences. The Om Shanti Om actress paired her off-shoulder gown with matching gloves. However, Mouni's gown was simply an off-shoulder with a silver bow at the neckline.

Another difference was their looks. Mouni opted for a sleek bun, while Deepika styled her hair into a slightly messy bun. Mouni skipped the accessories, but Deepika added a Cartier necklace, bracelet and ring to accentuate her minimal yet classy look. Deepika's ensemble is from the shelves of Louis Vuitton.



Mouni Roy's Day 1 in Cannes

The actress checked into Cannes in a bright yellow gown, featuring a long trail. The dress is from the shelves of Atelier Zuhra. She accessorised her ensemble with a Swarovski necklace. Sharing pictures, the Gold actress simply wrote, "Bonjour Cannes." Soon after she shared the pictures, her husband Suraj Nambiar dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Disha Patani wrote, "Omg soo beautiful." Aashka Goradia wrote, "Gorgeous."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The actress was praised for her performance in the film as a negative lead. The actress is yet to announce her next project.