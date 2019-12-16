New Year Party In Chandigarh: Here're The Best Venues To Start The Year On A Special Note

The last month of the year can be the most perfect day to spend in Chandigarh as the place has so many things to offer. Apart from the festival, there are discotheques and bars that host many parties and that makes Chandigarh one of the best places to celebrate the New year. If you have been wondering as to where to celebrate the new year in Chandigarh, then look no further. Here are some of the best New Year venues in Chandigarh:

Choki Dhani Panchkula

Location: Choki Dhani, Amravati Enclave, Panchkula

If you want to spend some quality time with your kids and family, then this is the perfect venue to celebrate the new year in Chandigarh. Also known as mini Rajasthan, the place is all about the bonfire, cultural shows, and entertainment. Your kids won't be bored either as the place has magical shows for kids. You will also get to listen to Rajasthani music.

Misty Meadows Resort

Location: Misty Meadows, State Highway, Chandigarh

If you want to celebrate the new year in Chandigarh by nestling in the laps of Himalayas, then this is definitely a must-visit place. The resort offers you traditional food, parties and one night stay too. You can head with your family and loved ones and it is a good place to socialise. You will get to witness snow-capped mountains.

Xtreme Sports Bar and Chill

Location: SCO 1086, Chandigarh

Last day of the year is always the most anticipated day as you get to celebrate the day without any tension or woes. If you have been looking for such a place then head one of these best new year venues in Chandigarh. The special thing to try at this place is the ten different types of snacks. Not to mention the desserts the place offers.

Smaaash

Location: 3rd floor, Elante Mall, Manimajra, Chandigarh

If you are looking to celebrate the new year in Chandigarh with youth and dance to some latest beats, then head to this place. You can head with your family members too. You can gorge on the lip-smacking food and si p the special drinks offered at the place. Get ready to ring in the new year in Chandigarh with some special style.

The Brew Estate

Location: SCO 25, Near Hotel President, Chandigarh

Deck yourself with the best dress and dance to the popular beats by heading to this place. You will get to witness one of the funkiest parties at this place. You can enjoy lip-smacking food, drinks, and dance to the grooviest songs. This is the perfect party to crash for the new year in Chandigarh.

