Nighttime Skincare Routine To Follow For A Radiant And Youthful Looking Skin

While moisturising and prepping your skin is included in your day-car regime, it is equally important to have an efficient night-time regime. Night skin-routine helps in keeping your skin healthy. Skin absorbs nutrients of the product better during the night time. Here is perfect night skin-routine to try for youthful skin:

Best skincare routine for youthful skin

Cleanse

Never go to bed with makeup on. This is the first step to get healthy skin. Always remove your makeup before going to bed. The chemical in makeup blocks the pores when you are asleep. Make sure you are totally clean before you are off to bed. Use a gentle cleanser to remove the makeup. Castor oil is one of the best skin cleansers. It will remove the dust from the pores and it can be used by people of all skin types.

Skin toner

Toners help in removing the remaining makeup and dirt on your face. There are many skin toners out there but if you prefer going for a natural skin toner, rose water is the one for you. Rosewater cleans all the dirt and makeup from the skin and keeps it healthy and young, while simultaneously leaving a nice fragrance. It can be used by people of all skin types. Take a cotton ball and rose water. Dab rose water on your face and neck with the help of the cotton ball. Keep it overnight.

Anti-ageing serums

These serums restore your glow and slow down ageing. It helps with wrinkles, pigmentations, and spots. Apply anti-ageing serum and let the skin absorb completely before you hit the bed.

Night gel

After the serum, take some night gel or cream, apply it all over your face, on your forehead, under and side of your nose, cheeks, chin. Massage it for around 2 minutes with your fingertips. This will keep your skin moisturized with increasing blood circulation.

Facial oil

Apply four to five drops of facial oil and massage it well. This will be your last step for night-routine.

Disclaimer: The information given above is sourced from various health and beauty websites and magazines. It is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Consulting your dermatologist is recommended