Bhumi Pednekar's Most Stunning Lehenga Looks You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar slays every look, from maxi dresses, chic attires to traditional ensembles. Here are her best lehengas you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is not just known for her remarkable acting chops, but also her stunning looks. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has an innate fashion sense. From slaying casual tees to glamorous maxi dresses, Bhumi always keeps her fashion game strong. We have listed some of her best lehenga looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe. 

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s best lehenga looks to take cues from this wedding season 

1. A red-shaded blouse featuring detailed embroidery work 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Bhumi Pednekar is slaying in this multihued lehenga paired with a shimmery and black strappy blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. A classic white lehenga ensemble with a touch of royalty with golden floral patterns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Arshad Warsi 'excited' And 'thrilled' To Join Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati'

4. Following the trend of monochrome ensembles with a blue lehenga featuring mirrorwork  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Rocking the ramp with a gorgeous tangerine-golden lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. Pednekar is acing her look in a multi-coloured traditional ensemble accompanied by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes Arshad Warsi As He Joins The Cast Of G. Ashok's 'Durgavati'

7. Opting for unusual shades and patterns to inspire modern and off-beat wedding looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. Classic wedding attire with contrast pairings and a detailed statement choker piece

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts On Her First-ever Heroine-centric Movie, 'Durgavati'

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's On-screen Chemistry With THESE Actors Has Been Loved By Audience

 

 

Published:
