Bhumi Pednekar's Most Stunning Lehenga Looks You Must Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar is not just known for her remarkable acting chops, but also her stunning looks. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has an innate fashion sense. From slaying casual tees to glamorous maxi dresses, Bhumi always keeps her fashion game strong. We have listed some of her best lehenga looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe.

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s best lehenga looks to take cues from this wedding season

1. A red-shaded blouse featuring detailed embroidery work

2. Bhumi Pednekar is slaying in this multihued lehenga paired with a shimmery and black strappy blouse

3. A classic white lehenga ensemble with a touch of royalty with golden floral patterns

4. Following the trend of monochrome ensembles with a blue lehenga featuring mirrorwork

5. Rocking the ramp with a gorgeous tangerine-golden lehenga

6. Pednekar is acing her look in a multi-coloured traditional ensemble accompanied by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star cast

7. Opting for unusual shades and patterns to inspire modern and off-beat wedding looks

8. Classic wedding attire with contrast pairings and a detailed statement choker piece

