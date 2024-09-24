Published 21:04 IST, September 24th 2024
Paris Fashion Week: Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Hues Of Gothic Elegance
Sonam Kapoor pulls of gothic look right from the choice of her make up to how she chose to accessorize her attire for the Dior Show at the Paris Fashion Week.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week | Image: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:04 IST, September 24th 2024