Priyanka Chopra Admits Freezing Her Eggs Was Expensive But She 'advocates' It

Priyanka Chopra has been vocal about freezing her eggs in her early thirties. Recently, the Fashion actress spoke out about how the process was painful and expensive for her. In a podcast interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while she was shooting for the movie Quantico.

In a recent interview on the UnWrapped podcast, Priyanka Chopra shared the process of freezing her eggs. She revealed that she went through it when she was in her early 30s and was filming for Quantico. The actress shared, “It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month.” She also said that she went through hormonal ups and down and that she felt bloated at that time.

Talking about the process and the cost, Priyanka said, “It’s expensive, so you should save for it.” Priyanka also said she consulted her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Although expensive, Priyanka Chopra said she advocates it. She also shared that at the time she was not sure when she will meet the person she would want to marry and have kids with.

Previously, on the Armchair Podcast with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra shared that she felt a certain kind of freedom after freezing her eggs at an early age. The 40-year-old actress said that she could continue on an ‘ambitious warpath’ after going through with it. She also confessed that she wanted to get a certain place in her career before she could have children.

Priyanka Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas, after being in a relationship with him. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. Malti Marie was born premature and was kept in the ICU for 100 days before she could be taken home. The Citadel actress had recently shared that share feared losing Malti Marie on several occasions due to her health complications.