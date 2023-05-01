Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Spotted In New York City; Fans Want To See Them At Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she will be attending the Met Gala 2023 on May 1. However, there is no confirmation of whether her husband Nick Jonas will accompany her to the red carpet. However, a new photo, doing rounds on the internet, has fueled the speculations that the power couple might make another couple appearance.

Priyanka is in New York ahead of the Met Gala. In a new photo, circulating on fan accounts, the actress was spotted with Nick. Nickyanka fans expressed their excitement at the possibility of Nick accompanying Priyanka. Fan comments speculated that they will be walking the red carpet together after 2019.

Reacting to the photo, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement for Met Gala 2023. A netizen wrote, “I can't wait to see what both of them are wearing tomorrow for the Met Gala." Another mentioned, “All the best to you and your family Nickyanka have a wonderful time at met gala.” However, it is not yet confirmed whether Nick will join his wife at the Met red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra to be at Met Gala 2023

Though the attendees of the Met Gala are not officially announced until the date of the event, it was rumoured that the former Miss World might attend the annual costume ball. While speaking to a reporter, the Citadel star herself revealed that she will be attending the event. Additionally, she also said that her outfit will be adhering with the theme of the year.

Priyanka will walk the red carpet at Met Gala for the fourth time this year. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in 2017. However, they did not walk the red carpet together. She attended the event again in 2019 in a Ralph Lauren outfit.

About MET Gala 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event of the year. This year the Met ball will take place on May 1. Among the list of attendees are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The theme of the fashion event this year will be 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', in honour of the late German designer.