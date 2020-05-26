Sabyasachi Lehengas To Manish Malhotra's Ensembles; Costliest Lehengas Out There

From Aisha to Kalank, some Bollywood films showcase sheer opulence in attires. From Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood dive have often stolen the show with their traditional attires crafted by ace fashion designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra. Have you ever wondered how much these beautiful lehengas cost? Here's an estimate that you must check out.

Dil Guldasta lehenga

Sabyasachi’s lehenga ensembles can cost anywhere between ₹1.2 lakhs and ₹7 lakhs. According to reports, the starting prices for sarees range over ₹70,000. For a bridal look, Sabyasachi’s lehengas range anywhere between ₹3.95 lakhs to ₹8 lakhs.

Sabyasachi’s Dil Guldasta lehenga is intricately embroidered on Bordeaux silk with hand-dyed velvet appliques, silk floss, beaten silver and gold thread, and rose-tinted crystals and rhinestones, according to the designer's official Instagram page. The traditional look can be accessorised with jewellery from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection and completed with a sheer, diaphanous, embroidered veil. Take a look at Dil Guldasta lehenga.

Champakali Lehenga

Sabyasachi’s Champakali lehenga features intricate Aari, Zardosi, and applique techniques which are dexterously applied on Kumkum red raw silk, as per the designer’s official Instagram page. The bridal Champakali lehenga ensemble is paired with Polki jewellery set in 22k gold from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Take a look at Sabyasachi’s Champakali lehenga. According to a report, this lehenga ensemble costs around ₹3.45 lakhs.

Kriti Sanon's pink Chikankari lehenga

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon opted for a Chikankari lehenga, which is a part of Manish Malhotra’s Chikankari collection. It features an alluring combination of heavy pink and white embroidery work on the flared skirt. A pink dupatta over the bride’s head will enhance the beauty of the traditional attire. The Chikankari lehenga look can be completed with a diamond necklace, statement earrings, and a gorgeous Maang Tikka. This Manish Malhotra lehenga ensemble reportedly costs around ₹9 lakhs.

Kiara Advani’s shimmery lehenga

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani’s latest lehenga ensemble is also a part of Manish Malhotra’s Chikankari series. The ace designer took to Instagram and shared her pictures in pink shimmery traditional attire with a backless blouse paired with a net dupatta. The actor flaunted her well-toned midriff and completed her look with subtle makeup, kohled eyes, sleek low ponytail and studded statement earrings. Kiara Advani styled it with a gorgeous silver Potli bag. The Manish Malhotra’s lehenga ensemble is a classic handcrafted Chikankari as a part of his summer 2020 collection. The celebrity designer’s traditional ensemble ranges around ₹2.25 lakhs.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.