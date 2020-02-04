Summer Makeup Bag Essentials That You Must Have To Make The Best Of The Season

The summer season is around the corner, and thus the sun is ready to rule the world. It becomes essential to alter your daily routine according to the changing seasons so that you feel and look the best. To rock your summer makeup, there are some key items that you need to keep in mind.

Here are some summer makeup essentials

Moisturiser

According to celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, a great way to start a summer day is to use an oil-free moisturizer. This means that you might want to match it with an oil-free foundation as well to get the best results. This will help keep the excess oil characteristic of summer far away from your skin.

Sunscreen

One of the most important things to do in summer is to protect your skin. A layer of sunscreen that provides UV protection must be applied every single day. If, by any chance, there is a skin burn, then applying makeup becomes very difficult.

Makeup Primer

The primer comes right between your makeup and the moisturiser. Primers will help hold your makeup in place. NY-based makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff also claims that primer is a great way to go during the summers.

A palette with vibrant colours

Summer dresses and outfits are generally light and bright in colours. It is the right time to brighten up your makeup palette as well with vibrant colours. Summer becomes a great reason to bring the bling in your makeup!

Use lip stains instead of dark shades

Say bye-bye to all the dark shades as the shades of winter recede. Match your bright makeup with light lipsticks to bring the best look. Lip stains are a good option to choose for lipsticks in the summer as they remain sheer and natural-looking while giving your lips a healthy colour.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock