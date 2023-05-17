Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut At Cannes 2023 In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan, who is making her red carpet debut at Cannes this year, arrived at the film festival in a desi avatar. For her first look, the actress opted for a beige embroidered lehenga from the shelves of designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, She accessorised her look with statement earrings, styled her hair into a bun and sported nude-makeup. The film festival kick-started today (May 16) and will continue till May 27. The event is taking place at the French Riviera, France.

Her lehenga was a direct nod to her Indian roots. Sara has collaborated with the designer duo in the past and for her Cannes debut, opted to go the traditional Indian way. Her lehenga look at Cannes was discussed by the fans on social media. Many praised the Kedarnath actress for how she styled it and kept it desi at the international film festival.

Sara jets off Cannes from Mumbai

On May 15, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport jetting off to Cannes. The actress looked pretty in a black jacket and jeans. She left her hair loose and paired her look with blue heels. As usual, the actress was polite when she greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Also, she happily clicked selfies with her fans before entering the airport.

Other Indian celebs at Cannes 2023

Other than Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Andrea Kevichusa are expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes for the first time. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vjay Varma will return to the film festival. Aishwarya and Aditi will represent L'Oreal Paris at the film festival.

More on Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, which revolves around the life of an Indore-based couple (Vicky and Sara) trying to get a divorce in a middle-class family setup. In the film, Vicky plays the role of Kapil, while Sara plays Somya. Sharing the trailer, Sara Ali Khan wrote, Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Bahaar of pyaar ya jhagda lagataar?? Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June 2023." Check out the trailer below:

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the theatres on June 2. Sara Ali Khan is also shooting for Murder Mubarak, which is directed by Homi Adajania. Karisma Kapoor also stars in the film. The actress was last seen in Gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film was released digitally earlier this year.