Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers At Ganga, Posts Breathtaking Pictures From Varanasi 

Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram posts, Sara seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media platforms as the actor keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts.

After wrapping the shoot of Coolie No. 1 with co-star Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan has escaped the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Posting a boomerang video on her Instagram stories, bidding goodbye as she stands at the airport with her luggage, the Simmba actress has jetted off to the holy city of Varanasi.

In a series of breath-taking pictures on her social media handle, Sara can be seen having a swell time by the Ganges in Varanasi. In the pictures, the young actor can be seen enjoying the ghats and offering prayers to the river. Sara looked absolutely pretty in a salwar suit as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "Ganga Nadi 🙏🏻💙".

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film chronicles the story of two couples as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020.

Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re

