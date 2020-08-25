Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Saree Styling Cues To Take From Marathi Celebs This Ganeshotsav

The month of August always spells a high level of energy with the start of the festive season in India, a considerable part of which includes dressing. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India. Hence, if you are looking to update your festive wardrobe to wear this festive season, you can take some ideas from Marathi celebrities.

Celebrities to take inspiration from for styling sarees this Ganesh Chaturthi

Mrunmayee Deshpande in black and white combination

Mrunmayee Deshpande recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from celebration days. The actor can be seen flaunting in an off-white saree. She is seen flaunting her looks in short hairs and oxidised jewellery. The actor paired her saree with black plain blouse. In contrast, her saree featured beautiful patterns. The actor happily posed as her husband Shashank Sane clicks the candid picture of her.

Priya Bapat in checkered saree

During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Priya Bapat took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the festive days. The actor can be seen wearing mustard and black checkered saree, which she paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with heavy oxidised jewellery. Her no make-up look and million-dollar smile rounded off her look perfectly.

Rasika Sunil in patterned saree

On August 24, Rasika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in ethnic wear. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing brown and green coloured saree, which she paired with a neon coloured blouse. She rounded off her look with wavy hairs and no-makeup look.

Amruta Khanvilkar in blue saree

A few days back, Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her celebration. She can be seen wearing a blue chiffon saree which she paired with a white blouse. The actor is posing with her husband, Himanshu Malhotra. He can be seen wearing blue Kurta. The duo looked adorable in this cute frame.

