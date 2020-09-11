Selena Gomez Reveals Living Under Quarantine Has Given Her A 'sense Of Knowledge'

The pop icon Selena Gomez is currently basking in the success of her latest collaboration with K-pop girl band BLACKPINK for the single titled Ice Cream. In an interaction with Variety and 'The Big Ticket' on Thursday, Selena spoke about the success of her single, the launch of her makeup line called Rare Beauty, her upcoming show as a host titled Selena + Chef, and most importantly, what she learned about her self during the quarantine. Although Gomez was uncomfortable at first while living under quarantine, she developed a sense of 'feeling good' steadily, revealed the songstress herself.

Selena Gomez gained a 'sense of knowledge' by living under quarantine

During her interaction with the magazine and the iHeart radio podcast, Selena opened up about her experience of living under quarantine and what she learned during the course of the past few months during the Coronavirus pandemic. Gomez revealed that the quarantine was one of the most time she has spent on her own since she was 16.

The Hands To Myself singer continued saying she was 'super uncomfortable' at first because of the anxiety she was carrying due to the happenings around. However, the 28-year-old added that she got an opportunity to learn quite a lot about her own self and her country in ways she never had before.

Adding more context to her statement, Gomez said that she feels she has gained a 'sense of knowledge' as well as a 'sense of feeling good' about saying the things she does, because of spending that me-time with herself. The pop sensation further stated that she feels good about what she is standing by and will not let others' opinions conduct what she feels, personally.

Meanwhile, Selena has a lot on her plate currently. After giving a successful peppy dance number to fans across the globe with BLACKPINK, Gomez recently launched her own makeup line called Rare Beauty on September 3, 2020. The singer-actor is all set for the second season of her cooking show on HBO Max, titled Selena + Chef. The first season of the show premiered in August and has now been renewed for a Season 2.

