Selena Gomez Celebrates Collaboration With BLACKPINK With A New Ice Cream Flavour

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK in collaboration with Selena Gomez are all set to release their track titled Ice Cream which will drop on August 28, 2020. This will make the first-ever collaboration between the K-pop group and Gomez who has gone out of her way and came up with a unique strategy to promote their upcoming song.

In anticipation of the collab, Gomez, 28, announced on Monday through Instagram that she is the ice cream brand Serendipity's latest partner and will be releasing a new flavour called 'Cookies & Cream Remix' which is inspired by the latest track Ice Cream by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez. Selena announced the new ice cream flavour via an Instagram video. Check it out below -

Selena Gomez's new ice cream flavour

In the video shared by Gomez on her Instagram, the Wolves singer can be seen eating a spoonful of ice cream straight out of the container. The singer can also be seen describing to be 'basically, its heaven'.

Gomez sent out a press statement to Billboard writing that as she has grown up loving the Serendipity restaurant and ice cream, she couldn't have been more excited to be a partner with the brand. For her Cookies & Cream Remix flavour, she wished to put her own twist to the classic ice cream and went ahead with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to BLACKPINK and celebrate their new song Ice Cream.

Cookies & Cream Remix flavour ice cream will be available from the day the collab song drops on August 28, 2020, at convenience stores, grocery stores and other food retailers for $5.99. The song will be releasing on 12 AM ET and will be available for immediate pop radio airplay following its digital launch. On August 23, BLACKPINK took to YouTube and shared a teaser for their upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez.

In the teaser, BLACKPINK members and Gomez can be seen interacting with each other. Whereas, one member of the K-pop group names Rosé thanked Selena for being a part of the song as they have been longtime fans of the artist. Whereas, Gomez also responded with similar warm regard. Check out the teaser for the upcoming Ice Cream song below -

