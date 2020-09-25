Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar, Says 'I Feel Confident In Who I Am'

Selena Gomez is not hiding her scars anymore, she is showing them off. She posted a picture on Instagram showing off her kidney transplant scar. The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wearing a blue bikini. Selena Gomez said, '"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar". Take a look at Selena Gomez Instagram photos:

Selena shows off her kidney transplant scar

In the picture, Selena Gomez stunned in a blue bikini that had a zip-lock design look. The outfit was designed by her former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus' swimwear line, La'Mariette. The actor posed in front of a lavish swimming pool with her right leg positioned on a rock to show off her kidney transplant scar. One can also spot Selena Gomez's tattoo on her left leg. The Rare Beauty owner tied her hair in a tight bun hairdo.

Inspiring many of her fans, Selena Gomez also penned a short note on her latest post. She explained that at first, it was difficult for her to show her scar. She shared that she didn't want it to be in photos and used to wear things that covered her scar completely. Selena Gomez further added that now she feels more confident than ever. She said, "I feel confident in who I am and what I went through". She also revealed that she is proud of herself. Gomez also congratulated and praised Theresa Marie Mingus for her work. She said La'Mariette spreads a positive message that all bodies are beautiful.

Selena Gomez's Instagram caption read as,

When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.

Fans call her 'Slayelena'

Fans and celebs were quick to share their responses on Selena Gomez's kidney transplant scar picture. Everyone motivated the star and called her strong. Several fans and celebs mentioned that they were proud of Selena. An Instagram user wrote, 'Scar looks like Just another beautiful tattooScar looks like Just another beautiful tattoo', while another added, 'Thank you for sharing your story with us all.â¤ï¸ We love you forever!'. Check out more comments below:

Image Credits - Selena Gomez Instagram Comment Section

Selena Gomez' kidney transplant

In 2017, for the first time, Selena Gonez opened up about her kidney transplant. The Lose You To Love me star revealed that she endured surgery after an autoimmune disease called lupus impaired her kidneys. Selena needed a kidney transplant but learned the waitlist for a donor was 7 to 10 years long. However, Selena's friend, Francia Raisa, volunteered to donate her kidney to the former as soon as she learned about the situation. Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez's kidneys matched and the pair went under surgery, she said.

