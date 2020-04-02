Shape Your Eyebrows At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown By Following This Procedure

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases is increasing exponentially day by day. Medical experts have asked everyone to practise social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. India is in a 21-days COVID-19 lockdown. Amid COVID-19 lockdown all public places like malls, gyms, theatres, salons are shut.

It has become very difficult for all the ladies to visit their favourite salons while practising self-isolation. Eyebrows are considered as an important aspect of one’s face and to maintain them amid COVID-19 lockdown has become a task. However, one can use the process of plucking to ensure their shape is maintained. Here is a list of all the steps that one can follow to shape your eyebrows while practising self-isolation amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Step 1: Apply Ice cubes

Make sure to apply ice cubes on your eyebrows before beginning to shape your eyebrows. Applying ice will make the area numb and you will feel less pain comparatively. Also, make sure to apply ice on your eyebrows even after the end of the procedure to reduce swelling and pain.

Step 2: Choose a method to shape your eyebrows

There are three methods that can be used to shape your eyebrows. They are waxing, threading or using tweezers to pluck the eyebrows. If you are not a professional, then you should skip waxing and threading as it will become a complex procedure for you to shape your eyebrows. However, if you are confident enough and know how to wax and thread your eyebrows then can go ahead with it.

To those who aren’t confident threading, plucking your hair with tweezers is a suitable method for you to shape your eyebrows. One should pluck only the stray hair from around the brows. One should keep in mind that the basic idea is to just maintain the natural shape of your eyebrows. Do not opt for doing something drastic if you aren’t a professional.

Step 3: How to get the proper arched shape?

No matter what method you are using to shape your eyebrows, before beginning the procedure make sure to draw a line of the expected shape. On can use a Kohl pencil to define the lines well. Pluck out the hair without interfering with the natural structure. It will help maintain the shape of your eyebrows.

