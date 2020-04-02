Gautam Gambhir Draws 'From 2011 WC Final To COVID-19 Relief' Reactions On Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the most renowned sportspersons in the country. Gautam Gambhir has been the architect of India's two famous wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. The southpaw was the top scorer in both the finals. Gautam Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018 and is now a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Gautam Gambhir impresses Twitterati with his noble gesture

Besides being an MP, Gautam Gambhir is known for his generous nature and he has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. Gautam Gambhir has been at the forefront of India's efforts to combat coronavirus. He first made a donation of ₹50 lakh to the PM's Relief Fund. Now, Gautam Gambhir has gone one step ahead to help in the fight against coronavirus. He decided to give away his two-year salary to the PM cares Fund, which is likely to be amounting to ₹12 lakh due to his salary of ₹95000 per month as the political head of his constituency and MP on aggregate.

On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter announce about his donation. He further said people ask what does their country do for them and added that what do they do for their country and urged everyone to come forward and donate.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country?



I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Gautam Gambhir's noble gesture won the hearts of the netizens. Twitterati started comparing his contribution from World Cup finals for the country to his contribution to the country in times of the coronavirus crisis. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

The man who always steps up when India is in trouble love u #Gambhir😍 pic.twitter.com/znDVtETtUE — Srikanth Ravan (@SudheerPalaNTR) April 2, 2020

@GautamGambhir ur great great n great, really ur inspirational to lots of people in all over the country, really donating of ur two years salary to @PMOIndia is really great @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi @BJP4India #gautamgambhir #worldcup2011 #wc2011 Gautam miss you so much pic.twitter.com/6IrEnUAhqw — Varaprasad (@prasadalluri98) April 2, 2020

From donating IPL man of the match award to sukma martyrs to taking the responsibility of India in 2 WORLD cup.

From wearing saree to support transgender to taking responsibility of kashmir martyr's daughter .

This is how a hero works.

Well done king .

Pranams 🙏 — Subham (@subhsays) April 2, 2020

But he never gets his due recognition. Whether it is cricket or in politics or in BJP party. — Light Yagami (@thepatriotking3) April 2, 2020

World cup real hero 🔥 and real life hero too — ᵏʰⁱˡᵃᵈⁱ (@AKsCombat) April 2, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM