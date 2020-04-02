The Debate
Gautam Gambhir Draws 'From 2011 WC Final To COVID-19 Relief' Reactions On Twitter

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir, who is a cricketer-turned-politician, is known for his generous nature and he has time and again proved it with his noble gestures.

Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the most renowned sportspersons in the country. Gautam Gambhir has been the architect of India's two famous wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. The southpaw was the top scorer in both the finals. Gautam Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018 and is now a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Gautam Gambhir impresses Twitterati with his noble gesture

Besides being an MP, Gautam Gambhir is known for his generous nature and he has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. Gautam Gambhir has been at the forefront of India's efforts to combat coronavirus. He first made a donation of ₹50 lakh to the PM's Relief Fund. Now, Gautam Gambhir has gone one step ahead to help in the fight against coronavirus. He decided to give away his two-year salary to the PM cares Fund, which is likely to be amounting to ₹12 lakh due to his salary of ₹95000 per month as the political head of his constituency and MP on aggregate. 

On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter announce about his donation. He further said people ask what does their country do for them and added that what do they do for their country and urged everyone to come forward and donate.

Gautam Gambhir's noble gesture won the hearts of the netizens. Twitterati started comparing his contribution from World Cup finals for the country to his contribution to the country in times of the coronavirus crisis. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

