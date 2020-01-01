Skincare Tips: These Are The Ingredients You Should Never Mix

Home remedies can be a very effective and popular way to get glowing, fresh and healthy skin. While the results are often no less than what the parlours give, the money spent is quite less. However, not every ingredient used at home should be mixed with one another. Every ingredient has different properties and some may react together causing serious damage to the skin. Very important skincare tips include the major don'ts of skincare routines. Here is a list of such skin care ingredients that should never be mixed together:

Vitamin C and Retinol

According to a recognised dermatologist talking about skincare tips, Vitamin C and retinol work best in different pH environments. Hence, it is advised not to combine these two ingredients together. If used together, Vitamin C and Retinol cause irritation, peeling and redness. They also increase the sun’s effect on the skin which in turn increase burning and UV damage. The skincare tip offered by dermatologists is to use Vitamin C during the day and Retinol at night. These are usually found in facial creams, serums, toners and cleansers.

Oil-based and water-based products

It is a common point among many skincare tips that oil and water do not mix well. Hence, using an oil-based product leaves a film on the skin which prevents the water-based formulas from being absorbed by the skin. Thus, to have optimal effects of a beauty regime one should use the oil-based and water-based products separately.

Multiple acids

There are usually one of the three acids in beauty products, glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid. While they are effective on the skin individually, mixing them can be harmful to the skin. They can cause skin reactions which might further damage the skin. It is advised by dermatologists to choose either one of the acids and to stick to them.

Niacinamide with Vitamin C

These are usually found in cleansers, toners, facial creams, face oils, moisturisers, and eye creams. Hence, if one is using a number of these as a part of their beauty regime then medical reports advise that the two ingredients are not being layered one over the other. It will cause a red face, pimples and further damage to the skin.

Retinol with acids

If one is using anti-ageing products containing Retinol or retinoid then they should not be used with products containing acids. Hence, dermatologists suggest that for one's beauty regime the acids to be aware of are glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid. Mixing retinol with these would make the skin feel dry and irritated.

*Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. Consulting a doctor or expert advice is highly recommended.