Facial Cleansers And Natural Makeup Removal Tips To Try On Your Own

Although getting ready for a party is always fun what many of us don't think about before applying heavy makeup prior to late-night parties is the fact that these heavy makeup are difficult to remove. Here are some tips that will give you recommendations for the type of facial cleansers to use which will prove as your saviours for your late-night parties.

ALSO READ| Glitter Eye Make-Up: Things To Keep In Mind While Using Glitter On Your Face

Natural makeup removers

Curd and Honey Cleanser- For maintaining the pH of your skin and keep pimples at bay

Honey and Egg Cleanser - For smooth and moisturised skin

Sea Salt and Milk- For a luxurious facial cleansing experience

Eggs, Buttermilk, and Aloe Gel - Best for getting rid of oily skin

Gram Flour Cleanser - For a cost-effective and easily accessible facial cleanse

ALSO READ| Makeup Bloggers: Five Indian Beauty Bloggers To Follow On Instagram

Makeup removal tips

Wipes - Makeup wipes are the best and there are many types of wipes available which you can use according to your skin type. Wipes are the makeup saviours as it helps you quickly remove or adjust it however needed

Micellar water - The water helps to deep clean your skin from debris, oil and makeup using a cotton ball

Cleansing balms - These type of balms are for those who use high-end products and believe in high-end makeup brands as far as their makeup is concerned. For using a cleansing balm, you first need to cleanse your face with water, then have a warm face wash using the cleansing balm and then end your cleansing with micellar water

Cleansing oils - These oils are used to remove heavy and stubborn makeup. Following the cleansing oil step, you need to use a foaming face wash and then micellar water to deep clean your face

Foaming cleansers- These cleansers are best for all type of skin types and the easiest way to clean your face in a party washroom

ALSO READ| Three Types Of Ayurvedic Face Masks That You Should Be Aware Of

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston's Beauty And Fitness Secrets Are OUT And You Can Steal It Too!