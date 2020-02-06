Tattoos Tend To Fade, Here Are Some Tattoo Aftercare Instructions You Should Follow

Many people consider getting a tattoo or consider getting tattoos an exhilarating experience. But after getting a tattoo, it is also important to maintain it and protect it. But taking care of a tattoo or tattoos is a lifelong process. A tattoo can fade due to various reasons. Hence, protecting them is really important. Here are some tattoo aftercare instructions you need to follow to not let your tattoo fade.

Tattoo and its aftercare instructions

1. Get Inked during winters

Getting inked in during winter has one of the biggest benefits. The ink in tattoos can start fading due to sun exposure. Hence getting a tattoo done during winter is beneficial. Choosing to get inked in winter means that you can cover your skin with winter wear. This further reduces the chances of sun exposure.

Also read | Anil Kapoor Gives An Insight About His Character In 'Malang', Speaks About The Tattoos

2. Sunscreen

Sunblock is the key to protecting your tattoos. While choosing a sunscreen, it is important to make sure it has a high amount of SPF in it. In order to avoid any sort of skin irritation on your tattooed skin, it is better to choose sunscreens that have natural ingredients. Using sunscreen is one of the most important parts of tattoo aftercare instructions.

3. Cover the tattoo

If you are finding it difficult to find the right sunscreen to protect your tattoos, it is better to cover it. If you plan to get your tattoo done during summers or the rainy season, it is better to wear clothes that cover your tattooed skin. Covering the tattoo is also an important aspect of tattoo aftercare instructions that are available.

Also read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Tattoos Inked To Honour Kobe Bryant: Watch

4. Maintain your skin’s hydration

Keeping your skin hydrated is an important aspect when it comes to tattoo aftercare. Keeping your skin hydrating will help your body create a natural barrier against sun damage and exposure. Also, avoid hot water showers and baths since they strip your skin’s natural moisture.

Also read | Mark Hamill Advises Fans To Not Get Bad Tattoos, Fans Share 'Star Wars' Tattoos Instead

Also read | Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Reveals Mother Getting Tattoos Made After Every Title Win

Image Courtesy: Canva