Mark Hamill Advises Fans To Not Get Bad Tattoos, Fans Share 'Star Wars' Tattoos Instead

Hollywood News

Mark Hamill recently took to his Twitter and shared to his fans the importance of not getting bad tattoos and why one should get temporary tattoos. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill’s Star Wars fame has evidently garnered him a lot of love from fans. Various fans have tattoos on their bodies of Mark Hamill’s character of Luke Skywalker. Mark, an avid social media user, is often seen making quirky posts on Twitter where he is also seen communicating with a lot of his fans. This time around, Mark Hamill posted a series of bad tattoos on his Twitter, advising how one should not get bad tattoos. Check out his post below - 

Also read: US Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account in protest over misinformation

Mark Hamill's tattoo post

Also read: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to feature a cameo by Harry Styles? Mark Hamill hints

Mark shared a photo of a bad tattoo which spelt 'No Regerts'. Mark used that as an example in his caption and let his fans know that with time, people's taste in everything changes. Mark Hamill also advocated the use of temporary tattoos as they can prove very helpful in expressing oneself. But, Mark Hamill's fans were quick to share photos of their own tattoos featuring Star Wars characters. Check them out below -

Also read: 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill posts a #FakedPhotoshoppedFantasy & trolls John Boyega

Also read: Star Wars iconic star Mark Hamill gets nostalgic & talks about Alec Guinness

Also read: 'Star Wars': Some of the most memorable moments from the series that fans won't forget

Image courtesy - Mark Hamill Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA