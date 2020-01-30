Mark Hamill Advises Fans To Not Get Bad Tattoos, Fans Share 'Star Wars' Tattoos Instead

Mark Hamill’s Star Wars fame has evidently garnered him a lot of love from fans. Various fans have tattoos on their bodies of Mark Hamill’s character of Luke Skywalker. Mark, an avid social media user, is often seen making quirky posts on Twitter where he is also seen communicating with a lot of his fans. This time around, Mark Hamill posted a series of bad tattoos on his Twitter, advising how one should not get bad tattoos. Check out his post below -

Mark Hamill's tattoo post

To Tattoo or Not To Tattoo- Just remember that as time goes by, your tastes evolve & what you like now, you may despise years later. Solution? TEMPORARY tattoos! That way, you can easily change your mind & be assured you will have "No Regerts!"👍 pic.twitter.com/NgGUaWVTqc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 29, 2020

Mark shared a photo of a bad tattoo which spelt 'No Regerts'. Mark used that as an example in his caption and let his fans know that with time, people's taste in everything changes. Mark Hamill also advocated the use of temporary tattoos as they can prove very helpful in expressing oneself. But, Mark Hamill's fans were quick to share photos of their own tattoos featuring Star Wars characters. Check them out below -

None of these are mine, but I bet these people won't have any "regerts" about their tattoos. pic.twitter.com/ycD9v9lRL7 — Natalie 🐱 (@eilatan82) January 29, 2020

I have your face on my leg. It’s my favorite tattoo. pic.twitter.com/VPVUGWNEeY — Jodi Newago💙Hamill’s Hobbit (@HamillsHobbit) January 29, 2020

I dunno man, I got these permanent ones and I've always loved them. I guess time will tell 😛 pic.twitter.com/eagzkRVQzz — ⛧ V̶ ̶i̶ ̶l̶ ̶l̶ ̶a̶ ̶i̶ ̶n̶ ⛧ (@ShaunFlembo) January 29, 2020

Image courtesy - Mark Hamill Instagram

