These Ancient Indian Martial Arts Can Be Traced Back 3000 Years

India is home to multiple forms of martial arts, which offer a safe and effective way of combat or defence. Some of these martial art origins can be traced back to over 3000 years ago. Here is a list of Indian martial arts form that everyone should know.

Kalaripayattu from Kerala

This martial art form traces back to 3000 years. Sage Parasurama who conquered Kerala from the Arabian sea, started the agile combat art of Kalaripayattu. Young and old people alike indulge in this friendly combat in Kerala.

Apparently, the martial art form was formerly used in battles to win regions by the king's armies. The speciality of this martial art form is that it is taught in complete isolation.

Silambam from Tamil Nadu

Silambam is the name of the ancient martial art form from Tamil Nadu. Early Dravidians began with fencing and then moulded it to what it is today. The name Silambam is derived from Silambal, which means the echo and murmur of the leaves and birds.

Gatka from Punjab

Gatka originated in Punjab. The meaning of Gatka is 'freedom belongs to grace'.

Like the meaning, the movements are done with fierce weapons and props but with utmost grace. The martial art form imbibes sword and stick fighting skills and self-control.

Thang-Ta from Manipur

Thang-Ta is the art of fighting with sword and spear, that is predominantly observed in Manipur. This traditional martial art form teaches the use of sword, spear and dagger. It is also called as Huyen langlon.