Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In These Black Gowns | See Pictures

Deepika Padukone is an exceptional actor. She has always made waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices. Whether be it her casual looks or red carpet looks; Deepika Padukone's fashion statements have always wooed fans. She is hailed by fans for her sartorial choices. By looking at her Instagram, it seems that Deepika Padukone is fond of the colour, black. Here is a compilation of Deepika Padukone’s black body-hugging gowns that have blown away the minds of her followers.

Black Gown with exaggerated Sleeves

In this picture, Deepika Padukone is seen sporting an elegant black gown with a plunging neckline. Her dress features exaggerated and puffed sleeves from both sides. Deepika Padukone opted for minimalistic makeup, but the diva has accessorised her outfit with heavy statement jewellery. Sleek hair left open completes this classy look of Deepika.

Full Sleeves body tight black gown

Here, Deepika Padukone is seen donning a body-tight black gown featuring full sleeves. The dress also has a small slit from behind. Deepika Padukone kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal makeup. Deepika Padukone went for black statement heels which features the design of a rose at the back. Sleek hair left open completed this look of Deepika Padukone.

Black gown with cape sleeves

Deepika Padukone opted for a gorgeous full-length body-hugging gown. The dress features a cape sleeve only on one side. The gorgeous dress also has a small trail towards the bottom. Deepika Padukone kept her look simple with minimalistic makeup and no accessories. Deepika Padukone left her hair open to complete this look.

