When At Jaipur's Bapu Market, These Items Should Be On Your Shopping List

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is one of the must-visit places for any traveller. The royal land of the Rajputs and Maharajas is filled with various Havelis, pink buildings, and palaces and forts that draw the attention of the tourists. But apart from these places to visit, Jaipur also has several bazaars where every shopaholic would love to visit once. Among others, Jaipur's Bapu Market has a variety of things, from fabrics to footwear.

If you want to catch the essence of Jaipur, Bapu Market is a one-stop destination for all the Jaipuri items. You could almost buy anything for a reasonable price. Here are a few things recommended to check-out in the Bapu Market, if you are visiting there any time soon:

Wholesale cloth market

Jaipur's Bapu Market is best to bag wholesale clothes. A traveller can check out the market as it is more like a street market. Someone who is good at bargaining can bag good deals at reasonable prices here. The wholesale clothes includes bedsheets and textiles. The market is especially known for selling Jaipur's best quality textile.

Bandhani

If you are in the Pink City and visiting one of the best textile markets, you cannot miss the bandhani style. Not only in pink but one can find bandhani in different colours like yellow and orange. You can visit Kankhi or Safari Traders, among others to catch a range of traditional bandhani.

Jootis and Mojris

Jootis and Mojris are undoubtedly one of those items that grab the attention of the tourists. The traditional footwear comes in different styles and colours. Some of them even have a little touch of embroidery too. Many sellers have handcrafted mojaris and jootis. You can try a few at Charam Kala Kendra, Coloricious mojri, Rajasthani Mojri and others.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Unsplash)