Tom Hiddleston's Birthday: See His Style Guide To Easily Recreate And Take Tips From

British actor Tom Hiddleston turned a year older on February 9. The actor is popularly known for essaying the character of the God of Mischief, Loki, in the Marvel movie franchise. Apart from impressing the audience with his acting calibre, Tom Hiddleston has wooed fans with his fashion sense as well. From casual crew-necks to dressing up in suits, he has donned them all. On the occasion of Tom Hiddleston's birthday, take a look at his style guide and how to easily recreate them.

Tom Hiddleston's style guide

The Thor actor has an affinity for suits as he has frequently worn them at various events. In this photo, he has opted for a brown suit and paired them with a pair of brown shoes. He has also shaved off his beard and is looking absolutely dapper.

Rocking a casual look, Tom has worn a maroon crew-neck tee shirt with full sleeves. He has paired them with a pair of dark blue denim pants. Since he has long locks, he has neatly styled them with no lock left loose. This is one of the most comfortable outfits that can wear.

If one has a meeting to attend and no handy formal wear, they can take inspiration from Tom Hiddleston. Ditching his typical formal shirt, he is wearing a crew-neck full-sleeved t-shirt and putting on a blazer. This look goes well with a pair of denim pants or even cigar pants.

Tom Hiddleston’s style statement often includes jackets. They are the most easily available apparel and can be paired with almost any casual wear. In this photo, Tom is wearing a grey biker jacket over a regular tee shirt. To give an edge to the look, he is wearing a classic pair of shades. This look will surely make heads turn at an event.

To stand out from the crowd, a Nehru jacket is just the perfect choice. It not only goes well with traditional attires but also makes an ordinary shirt-pant combo look great. In this photo, Tom is wearing a white shirt which is tucked in this dark green pants. Over it, he is wearing a grey Nehru jacket which is unbuttoned. One can button it up as well.

Puffer jackets are a must-have in one’s winter fashion ensemble. They are one of the stylish pieces of clothing one can own. For this look, Tom has worn a black puffer jacket over a regular tee shirt and has teamed it up with a pair of black denim. This is one of the most handsome of Tom Hiddleston's photos.

Image courtesy- @twhiddleston Instagram