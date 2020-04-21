Toner Vs Rose Water: Find Out Which Is More Beneficial For The Skin

It is very important to take care of one's health during the current COVID-19 pandemic. But one must also not forget to take care of their skin too. Keeping the skin hydrated and fresh is an important part of the beauty regime. However, there have been doubts as to which products should be used for this purpose, toner or rose water.

Toner vs Rosewater

One of the benefits of toning is that it keeps the skin hydrated after using a face wash. It helps in closing the pores and also maintains this pH balance of the skin. However, many people have expressed their doubts about whether to use chemical toners available in cosmetic shops or to go for a natural toner, that is rose water. Here's an assessment of the properties of both the products:

Benefits of Rosewater

Image: Shutterstock

Rose water is a natural ingredient which combats almost the same problems as a chemical toner. Ancient Egyptians were known to use rose water on their skin and hair to keep it healthy and beautiful. Benefits of rose water include:

keeping away acne and pimple breakouts

acts as a makeup remover and facial cleanser

tones the skin and has a cooling effect

prevents fine lines and wrinkles

has anti-oxidant properties

removes tan

the aroma helps reduce stress and promotes better sleep

conditions the hair

Benefits of Toner

Toners are more refined chemical products. These are also customised according to the kind of skin a person has and the particular requirements for it. Moreover, recently many cosmetic brands are coming up with herbal or non-chemical toners which are less harmful to the skin. Thus, the benefits of toner include:

hydrates the skin

restores pH balance to the skin

fights and reduces blackheads and acne

battles fine lines making the skin look more youthful

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.