'Operation Valentine': 70,000 Love Letters Arrive For 104-year-old US Veteran

US News

A 104-year-old US veteran received at least 70,000 love letters and wishes sent from all over the world under the online campaign 'Operation Valentine'

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valentine

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, a 104-year-old United States Marine veteran, William White is celebrating the day like never before. White, who reportedly earned a purple heart for his service in World War II, received at least 70,000 love letters and wishes sent from all over the world. According to a global news agency, the letters addressed the retired major as “Major Bill” who currently lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California. 

'Operation Valentine'

Reportedly, a local resident launched a campaign called “Operation Valentine” and asked friends as well as strangers online to send greetings to honour the veteran soldier. From college students to officials in the US government departments, thousands of people took part in the campaign and were seen posting images of them writing a love letter for White on various social media platforms. Initially, the goal was to get only 100 cards, however, the response outshined all expectations. 

As per reports, White's great-granddaughter also delivered a bundle of cards to him from her fourth-grade class, many of which were decorated with an American flag. Moreover, just a week before Valentine's Day, nearly 70,000 pieces of correspondence have been reportedly delivered to White.

Hundreds of people shared the pictures of their letters for White and the respect they have for the soldier who retired 35 years ago. Take a look at some of the heartwarming posts here:

Published:
COMMENT
