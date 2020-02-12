'Operation Valentine': 70,000 Love Letters Arrive For 104-year-old US Veteran

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, a 104-year-old United States Marine veteran, William White is celebrating the day like never before. White, who reportedly earned a purple heart for his service in World War II, received at least 70,000 love letters and wishes sent from all over the world. According to a global news agency, the letters addressed the retired major as “Major Bill” who currently lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California.

'Operation Valentine'

Reportedly, a local resident launched a campaign called “Operation Valentine” and asked friends as well as strangers online to send greetings to honour the veteran soldier. From college students to officials in the US government departments, thousands of people took part in the campaign and were seen posting images of them writing a love letter for White on various social media platforms. Initially, the goal was to get only 100 cards, however, the response outshined all expectations.

As per reports, White's great-granddaughter also delivered a bundle of cards to him from her fourth-grade class, many of which were decorated with an American flag. Moreover, just a week before Valentine's Day, nearly 70,000 pieces of correspondence have been reportedly delivered to White.

Hundreds of people shared the pictures of their letters for White and the respect they have for the soldier who retired 35 years ago. Take a look at some of the heartwarming posts here:

Mr. James P. Gfrerer sat down to write a card for Major Bill White, a 104-year-old Marine Corps Veteran who had one Valentine's Day request: cards.



This story was shared on @GMA and we wanted to thank him for his service.#DigitalVA #OperationValentine https://t.co/PJ8A00N614 pic.twitter.com/tkcFjrCNIq — Digital VA (@VA_CIO) February 10, 2020

Community! With over 240 cards for Operation Valentine, tomorrow my students and I will mail out a huge box of Valentines to Major Bill White! The students and staff at Shaker Junior High School are THE BEST!! ❤️@NorthColonieCSD @KamalaHarris @KathleenSkeals @Djosephcorr pic.twitter.com/OCEKwKnzMU — Patti Skeals Comas (@ComasPatti) February 7, 2020

Thank you to everyone that signed the Valentine's Day card for Maj. Bill White! It's on its way to him today! Thank you STARS! #OperationValentine #WWIIVeteran #Hero pic.twitter.com/i2ZkYdUyi2 — LCCStars (@LCCStars) February 10, 2020

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, the St. Rita Spanish Club participated in "Operation Valentine" by sending Valentine's Day cards to the oldest living Marine, Major Bill White (Ret.). We look forward to Maj. White receiving his valentines from our Ritamen! #OperationValentine pic.twitter.com/Yg16k2pMN4 — St. Rita Chicago (@StRitaHS) February 11, 2020

We shared the story about #OperationValentine and our kids classes made cards for Maj. Bill White. He's a 104 year old Veteran of WWII. A big package of love was mailed out! Thank you Mrs. Firkins and Miss Santiago! Proud of our #Questies #wearequest @HiltonCSD @QuestElementary pic.twitter.com/HcOpaC97rm — Mary Pettine (@MPettine26) February 12, 2020

#operationvalentine

Major Bill White, 104 year old WWII Veteran, requested Valentine’s Day cards. ❤️ The students at Boyle Road Elementary School were honored to help make his wish come true. #operationvalentine pic.twitter.com/xoTNZtCuQ9 — Boyle Library (@LibraryBoyle) February 11, 2020

An act of kindness to a most deserving man. Mr. Bill White, a 104 year old Veteran, WWII hero & Purple Heart recipient. Happy Valentine’s Day sir. @CitrusSchools #celebratelps #operationvalentine pic.twitter.com/KweUy7HKgh — Christine Moyer (@steenmoyer) February 11, 2020

Writing Valentines to Veterans! Bill White served our country in WWII, received a Purple Heart, and has lived to 104 years old! Bill, thank you for your service and inspiring story. #operationValentine pic.twitter.com/3QWV6YJxNC — San Jose State Gymnastics (@SanJoseStateGYM) February 11, 2020

With contributions from my students and students in the classes of @ukfan221 and @KamSlateGC, all of these Valentines are being sent to Maj. Bill White for Operation: Valentine. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HA6ALpCfss — Ms. B (@MBowl0329) February 9, 2020

We’d like to thank our amazing clients and clinic team for participating in #OperationValentine – a mission to send #ValentinesDay Cards to Retired Maj. Bill White, a 104-year-old @USMC #veteran. 💌 pic.twitter.com/o7bPlQnDQ3 — Cohen Clinic at Easterseals (@CohenClinicESDC) February 11, 2020

