Valentine's Day 2020: Know About The Shops That Offer Online Flower Delivery In Mumbai

People of any age group eagerly wait for Valentine’s Day. Many people who might be very shy otherwise, also confess their love for a special someone on this special day. But, in today’s world, everyone is too busy to go to a store and buy gifts and flowers. However, everything has gone digital. Here are the places you can order flowers this Valentine’s, and get them delivered to your loved ones. Read ahead to know more-

Places that will do flower delivery in Mumbai this Valentine’s Day

Ferns N Petals Flowers

Ferns N Petals (FNP) is India's largest flower and gifts retailer and one of the largest flower retailers in the world,with a network of 320 plus outlets across 120 cities. It was started by Vikaas Gutgutia in 1994. The first shop was opened in Delhi South extension and it took the company 9 years before it finally broke even in 2003. Though originally a flower retailer, the firm has also expanded into the E-commerce sector. FNP has a special Valentine’s Day offer going on from 7th February to 14th February.

Winni- Celebrate Relations

'Winni- Celebrate Relations' specializes in cakes and flowers delivery across India. They provide a trustworthy and convenient platform to choose the best gift for your loved ones. Winni offers a wide range of products in various categories like cakes, egg-less cakes, drawing cakes, 3D cakes, photo cakes, collectables, chocolates, bouquet, flowers bunch, soft toys, greeting cards, candles, photo frames, handicrafts etc. They also customize flowers according to the customer’s wish. You can choose the date and time of the delivery of your flowers. Besides that, services like midnight delivery, liberty to choose delivery date and time, and highly supportive customer support staff makes the online company stand apart.

My Flower Tree

MyFlowerTree is India's favourite online florist was founded in the year 2009 by Sumit Chhabra. Created to offer world-class online flower delivery experience to customers with most comprehensive choices, the company began its network with 20 major cities and is now serving across 408 cities in India. It is aimed to offer the best value for money, the best quality in product and services with dedicated customer support. This is the perfect place to order for flowers this Valentines.

