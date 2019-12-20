Surbhi Chandna Looks Dashing And Stylish In These Black Outfits; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most recognised television actors in the country. She was also reportedly voted as being among the sexiest women of Asia. Have a look at different black outfits that the actors has slayed.

1. Here, Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a completely black outfit. She is wearing a sleeveless crop top. She can be seen wearing a pair of black pants with the top. She is wearing black shoes with ripped jeans. The highlight of her look is the golden belt.

2. In this picture, Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit. The jumpsuit is full of polka dots and has a yellow belt. She can also be seen wearing a neckpiece, which has layers. Her hair has been left open while she has styled her outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

3. Here, Surabhi Chandna can be seen wearing a simple pitch-black outfit. She has kept her look elegant yet casual with a pair of white sneakers. She can be seen wearing brown lipstick while her hair has been left open with soft waves.

Read Surbhi Chandna From Sanjivani Shares A BTS Video Of Her Auto Ride; Watch Here

Also read Surbhi Chandna Is Vikas Gupta’s Biggest Cheerleader As He Enters Bigg Boss 13

4. Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a black dress in this picture. The dress is till the ankle in length. The dress is sleeveless and has frills. She can also be seen wearing a jacket with the dress. She is wearing a pair of nude-coloured heels with the dress. She can be seen wearing a light pink lip colour with the look.

Read Surbhi Chandna Posing In This Pink Attire Will Vanish All Your Monday Blues

Also read Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Picture With Sister Pranavi Has A Kardashian Connection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.