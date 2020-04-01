Workout From Home Using These Simple Exercises By Namrata Purohit

The recent coronavirus outbreak has confined people to their homes. While enjoying some quality time with our loved ones, one must also ensure that they do not lose touch with their regular exercise regime as well. It is important that we keep both our physical and mental health in check during this time by working out from home.

Any form of physical exercise will ensure that our body remains fit and fine. Celebrity fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit in her latest video, shared how one can exercise inside their homes as well. Here are five home workout ideas that you can follow easily.

Namrata Purohit’s workout from home ideas:

1. In this video, Namrata Purohit has explained how one can get the abs in a simple yet effective manner. This combination exercise will help to get the abdominal core working minus any tools in the comfort of your homes. The key to keep this going is to have your core engaged at all times and keep breathing as instructed.

2. Namrata Purohit is a fan of combination exercises and her social media is proof of that. In this exercise, she has explained how to combine planks and lunges. One can repeat the same set according to their physical strength.

3. In this exercise, Namrata Purohit has explained in detail how one can work on their back extensors. This will give your back muscles a much-needed workout. This workout will help to improve posture and also reduce back pains.

4. If you are in to test your balance and stability then you have to try this workout by Namrata Purohit. The fitness enthusiast has combined a mix of kneeling squats, lunges and single-leg deadlift to make a single set. If you have dumbbells at home, then add those to increase the intensity of the workout.

