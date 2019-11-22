Christmas: A List Of Breathtaking Churches In New Delhi To Visit This Festive Season

Breezy winters, tiny decoration stuff, and conifer tree shout that Christmas is around the corner. Besides parties and reunion, this jolly holiday season demands peaceful evenings with your loved ones. Brightened up churches filled with exultant people give out incredibly calm and beautiful vibes with Christmas carols sung in unison. We have listed down some of the breathtaking churches in the capital city of New Delhi to celebrate Christmas this year.

1. Cathedral Church of Redemption, Rashtrapati Bhavan



Listed as one of the most beautiful churches, this church is situated near Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. With grandeur architecture and calming interiors, this place is perfect to spend your day. If you have never been to this church, pay a visit during Christmas to get a sight of a beautifully adorned place brimming with blissful vibes.

2. Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Connaught Place



This gorgeous Roman Catholic Church is situated in the bustling streets of Connaught Place in New Delhi. Constructed in 1930, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church boasts of its magnificent Italian architecture from the colonial times. Standing high amidst the hustle of the city, this church has iconic and huge pillars supporting the canopy. This holy place is amongst the biggest churches in the city.

3. St. Alphonsa’s Church, Vasant Kunj



This mesmerising church offers services in three different languages which include English, Hindi, and Korean. Named after St. Alphonsa, this place is situated at the busiest Green Ave Road in Vasant Kunj. Its beautiful carvings and elaborate picturesque sculptures tell about the rich historical stories of the Bible. St Alphonsa’s Church provides you with immense tranquillity with its set of the wooden statues of Jesus Christ and white surroundings.

4. St. James Church, Kashmere Gate



Brimming with the historical significance, St James Church is one of the oldest in the capital city. Erected in 1836, this church has stood beyond time with its detailed architecture. Giving out the golden sheen, St. James Church follows Venice’s dome structure. Furthermore, it was built by Colonel James Skinner.

