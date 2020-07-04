4th Of July Firework Images To Share & Celebrate America's Independence

The 4th of July, also known as the Independence Day is marked as the federal holiday in the United States of America since 1941. However, the celebration of Independence day goes back to the 18th century. On July 4th, the nation adopted the Declaration of Independence, which had been written largely by Jefferson. This day is celebrated using fireworks. Check some awestruck pictures of fireworks in The USA.

The original tradition of setting fireworks on 4th of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777. This was done during the first organised celebration of Independence Day. Back then, Ship’s cannon guns offered salutations in honour of the 13 colonies. This day then became a traditional holiday.

The tradition of celebrating this day became even popular after the War of 1812, in which United Stated faced Great Britain. The Government then made July 4tht a federal holiday. Over the years, Independence day remained to be an important national holiday and a symbol of patriotism.

How to celebrate the 4th of July 2020 at home?

Have a backyard party- Since this day is a holiday, gather along with your family members and plan a barbeque in your backyard. You can add some sliders, salad and fruits in your menu.

Get Fireworks- Since many firework events have been cancelled, you can buy some fireworks and set some fireworks in your backyard.

Wear some patriotic outfits or gears- This could be the best theme for your backyard party. Ask each member to wear patriotic gear to make the party look more lively.

