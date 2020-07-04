Last Updated:

4th Of July Firework Images To Share & Celebrate America's Independence

4th of July is just about the corner. Check out these fireworks images that you could share on this day and celebrate the day with your near and dear ones.

The 4th of July, also known as the Independence Day is marked as the federal holiday in the United States of America since 1941. However, the celebration of Independence day goes back to the 18th century. On July 4th, the nation adopted the Declaration of Independence, which had been written largely by Jefferson. This day is celebrated using fireworks. Check some awestruck pictures of fireworks in The USA.

4th of July Fireworks Images to share

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INEXORA Media, LLC (@inexoramedia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DoubleTree Spokane City Center (@doubletree_spokane) on

Source: Skeeze/Pixabay

The original tradition of setting fireworks on 4th of July began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777. This was done during the first organised celebration of Independence Day. Back then, Ship’s cannon guns offered salutations in honour of the 13 colonies. This day then became a traditional holiday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by White Cloud Gallery (@whitecloudgallery) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by USA TRAVEL PHOTOS (@one.big.rock1) on

Wishing you and your family a blessed Fourth of July! 

Happy Fourth of July to all!
May this day be a symbol of joy, prosperity, and happiness in your lives.
God bless America and the people who live here! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mason Kelley (@masonkelley7127) on

The tradition of celebrating this day became even popular after the War of 1812, in which United Stated faced Great Britain. The Government then made July 4tht a federal holiday. Over the years, Independence day remained to be an important national holiday and a symbol of patriotism. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @disneypixiedust83 on

A post shared by Sampradha Gopalakrishnan (@littlethingsinlife_and_me) on

Happy Independence Day to all American!
let us memorize and celebrate the heroes to whom we owe our freedom, peace, and happiness! Happy 4th of July to you! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BiboXå³ç—£äººç”Ÿ (@bio_cy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yisroel Blau (@travelonmiles) on

A post shared by Kemah Boardwalk (@kemahboardwalk) on

Wishing you a blessed 4th of July.
Hope it brings so much joy to you and your family. 

A post shared by ChandraHari (@harics) on

How to celebrate the 4th of July 2020 at home?

  • Have a backyard party- Since this day is a holiday, gather along with your family members and plan a barbeque in your backyard. You can add some sliders, salad and fruits in your menu.
  • Get Fireworks- Since many firework events have been cancelled, you can buy some fireworks and set some fireworks in your backyard.
  • Wear some patriotic outfits or gears- This could be the best theme for your backyard party. Ask each member to wear patriotic gear to make the party look more lively.

