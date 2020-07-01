Canada Day Quotes For You To Share On Social Media Platforms

Canada Day is the national day of the country. It marks the anniversary of July 1, 1867, which is the effective date of the Constitution Act, earlier known as the British North America Act. It united three separate colonies of the province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada. The federal statutory holiday was initially known as Dominion Day. However, its name got changed in 1982, the year in which Canada Act patriated the Canadian Constitution.

This year, Canada Day will be quite different from any other year before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no mass gatherings, and the City of Edmonton had to cancel the traditional Canada Day event and fireworks display. However, people can celebrate the day safely, while taking into consideration the health and safety guidelines. So, we have compiled quotes for Canada Day to share on your social media profiles, status, and stories on 153rd Canada Day. Read on to know more about Canada Day 2020 and Happy Canada Day quotes:

Your majesty, I thank you from the bottom of my heart, and Madame Houde thanks you from her bottom too.

-Montreal Mayor Camillien Houde, in 1939 to King George VI

My dream is for people around the world to look up and to see Canada like a little jewel sitting at the top of the continent. – Tommy Douglas

Canada is a country whose main exports are hockey players and cold fronts. Our main imports are baseball players and acid rain.

-Pierre E. Trudeau

Canada is a place of infinite promise. We like the people, and if one ever had to emigrate, this would be the destination, not the U.S.A. The hills, lakes and forests make it a place of peace and repose of the mind, such as one never finds in the U.S.A.

-John Maynard Keynes

Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies. Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder. What unites us is far greater than what divides us.

-John F. Kennedy, 1961

When I was crossing the border into Canada, they asked if I had any firearms with me. I said, "Well, what do you need?

-Stephen Wright

A lot of funny stuff happens in Canada.

-Samantha Bee

Canada is the homeland of equality, justice, and tolerance. – Kim Campbell

Hysterically funny, amazingly talented people. That’s what I think of when I think of Canada. That, and cold beer. And the mountains. – Richard Patrick

Canada is a country so square that even the female impersonators are women.

-Richard Benner

In a world darkened by ethnic conflicts that tear nations apart, Canada stands as a model of how people of different cultures can live and work together in peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

-Bill Clinton

You look at the history -- the aboriginal people welcomed the first settlers here with open arms, fed us and took care of us ... that continues today, we welcome people from all nations to come in and share.

-Peter Stoffer

