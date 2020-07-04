4th Of July Appetizers To Get Ready For The Upcoming Patriotic Party

Independence Day will be celebrated on July 4 and people celebrate the day with great honour and glory. Some of the ways people celebrate the day are by attending patriotic events that include activities like singing & dancing to patriotic songs, attending parades and making delicacies at home. Having said that, here are some of 4th of July appetizers that one can prepare:

4th of July appetizers

Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters

Ingredients

2 medium zucchini

1 large egg

2 oz. Pecorino, grated

1/2 c. panko

1 clove garlic, pressed

Black pepper

Preparations

Preheat the oven to about 400-degree Fahrenheit. Take the zucchini and grate it and later dry the zucchini with the help of a dry paper towel. Take a bowl and add the zucchini and egg, Pecorino, panko, garlic, pepper and stir. Add tablespoons of the mixture onto a baking sheet and flatten the mixture on the sheet. Bake until they turn golden brown and the Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters are ready to be served.

Whipped Ricotta and Grilled Bread

Ingredients

5 tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

2 c. ricotta cheese

1/4 c. whole milk

Flaked salt

Freshly ground coarse black pepper

8 thick slices sourdough bread

Preparation

Take 3 tbsps oil and heat, later add garlic and cook until it turns golden brown. Meanwhile, beat milk along with ricotta until the mixture turns fluffy and season it with salt and pepper. Add all these things to a bowl. Heat grill and brush bread with oil. Grill until toasted and serve.

Sweet-and-Salty Feta Cubes

Ingredients

Feta

Honey

Pistachios, finely chopped

Preparations

Take the cubes of feta and dip them in honey and allow the excess the honey to drip off. Later coat the cubes dripped in honey with pistachios.

Saltines with Butter and Radishes

Ingredients

Butter

Saltine crackers

Radishes, sliced

Flaked salt

Fresh chives, chopped

Preparations

Take the crackers and spread the butter on top of it. Later, top the crackers with the help of sliced radishes. Take salt and sprinkle the crackers with salt and finely chopped chives. Saltines with Butter and Radishes is ready to be served.

Whipped Feta

Ingredients

1 (8-oz.) container feta, crumbled

2 tbsp. sour cream

2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparations

Take feta, sour cream, and oil and blend all with the help of a food processor. Mix it until the mixture turns smooth for about one minute. Season the feta with the help of pepper. Serve the feta with oil and pepper.

