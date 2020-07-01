Is Canada Day A Holiday In The Country? Read Details To Find Out

Canada Day is celebrated every year on July 01 in Canada. The day is celebrated to honour the independence of Canada. However, the question that is frequently asked is, 'Is Canada Day a holiday'. Read on to know more about Canada Day 2020.

Is Canada Day a holiday?

Canada Day is celebrated on July 01 and commemorates the date of the Constitution Act, in the year 1867. The Act that was proposed brought together three colonies that are Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The three colonies were brought together to form a single Dominion called Canada. Under the category of the federal Holidays Act, Canada Day is observed on July 01. However, if the day falls on Sunday, the following Monday may be given as a day off by various businesses and other commercial sectors of the country.

Canada established itself as a kingdom and gained more control at political and government level. However, the British Parliament has political control in some of the areas. Canada gradually started gaining more independence and gained complete independence after the Constitution Act was passed in the year 1982.

Canada Day is celebrated with great honour and glory. Various communities and institutes organize events to celebrate the day. Celebrations of Canada Day take place throughout various locations and regions of the country and people celebrate the day in their own ways.

Some of the major events that are organised on Canada Day are parades, carnivals, fireworks, concerts, nationalistic songs are sung on that day and several other ceremonies. Some of the major celebrations take place in the national capital, that is, Ottawa, Ontario. Massive concerts are organised at Parliament Hill and these are usually referred to as Noon Show. The Royal Family also attend the events held at the capital. Many people gather at the Parliament building to celebrate Canada Day.

People also celebrate Canada Day at home by preparing various delicacies. Some of the popular delicacies prepared on the occasion of Canada Day are pancake and other sweet dishes. People even celebrate Canada Day by doing artwork on their faces by painting it red and white, which are also present on the national flag of Canada.

