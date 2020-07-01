Things To Do On Canada Day To Celebrate This Day; Read Here

Canada Day is celebrated every year on July 01 to celebrate the independence of the country. Many people gather to celebrate the day with honour and glory. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, people are homebound and would want to celebrate the day in a different way. With all that said now, here are some of the things to do on Canada Day

The city of Edmonton, which is the capital of Alberta, has several events organised on the day. This year, the city has curated several celebrations online. People can celebrate Canaday Day 2020 virtually by being a part of live-streamed shows. People can safely celebrate the day by being a part of virtual concert series.

People can watch the Canada Day across the Country daytime show and will get a virtual tour of all the celebrations. Several renowned personalities including Serena Ryder, Pierre-Yves Lord, and other talented artists will be hosting. People across the world can watch the show on July 01 via Canadian Heritage's social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

The number of events and ceremonies that take place on Canada Day is humongous and a large number of people gather to celebrate the day. One of the major highlights of the ceremonies that take place on the occasion of Canada Day is the fireworks. People can enjoy Canada Day Virtual Fireworks in a very interesting and innovative way.

The fireworks on July 01 will be presented by Tim Hortons. People will see augmented reality fireworks on their mobile devices. The event will take place at 10 pm local time and 11:45 pm IST.

There are various events held on Canada Day that gives a platform to various aspiring as well as established artists to showcase their talents. Many talented professionals gather to celebrate this auspicious day. However, this year, various events would be conducted virtually. Canada Day Drumming Celebration will be celebrated on July 01 and the show will be hosted by the Legacy 150 Celebration Society. The participants will have to register their names.

