4th Of July Dessert Recipes That Are Sure To Impress Your Family

The United States of america celebrate Independence Day on July 4 every year. The thirteen colonies that were ruled by the British monarch earned independence and were no longer subject to their rule. People celebrate the day by attending parades and other ceremonies. Preparing desserts makes for one of the highlights of 4th of July. Having said that, here are 4th of July dessert recipes:

4th of July dessert recipes 2020

Banana Pudding with salty peanut flavour

Ingredients

1/3 c. all-purpose flour spooned and levelled

1/4 tsp. fine salt

2/3 c. + 3 tbsp. sugar

1 3/4 c. whole milk

4 egg yolks

1 3/4 c. heavy cream divided

1/3 c. Creamy Peanut Butter

3 tsp. pure vanilla extract

50 wafers

4 med. ripe bananas, sliced

3/4 c. chopped roasted and salted peanuts

Preparation

Mix flour, salt and sugar in a pan. Whisk the milk, egg yolks, cream and heat while whisking until the mixture gets thick. Remove from heat and whisk again using butter and vanilla. Arrange wafers at the bottom and top it with banana slices, peanuts and chill them for about 4 hours. Whisk the remaining sugar, cream, vanilla with the help of a mixer and spread it over the banana pudding.

Swirled meringues with a hint of blueberry

Ingredients

Swirled Meringues

1/2 c. blueberry preserves

1 c. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. cornstarch

4 large egg whites, at room temperature

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 1/4 c. whipping cream

1 tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

Blueberry Sauce

1/4 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch

Kosher salt

1 1/2 c. fresh blueberries

1/4 c. water

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Preparation

Preheat the oven and line the sheet with the help of a parchment. Later whisk together sugar, cornstarch and add egg-whites until the mixture turns foamy. Later, add cream of tartar, salt and blend them well. Gradually add sugar and beat until a peak is formed. Drizzling preserves will prove beneficial. Scoop some portions of the meringue mixture and add to the baking sheet and let it stand in the oven for about 12 hours. Take the cream and confectionary sugar and beat the two very well for about one minute. Fill the meringues with the cream and blueberry and serve.

S'mores

Ingredients

Strawberry S'mores

Chips Ahoy! cookies

Toasted marshmallows

Sliced strawberries

Chocolate S'mores 2.0

Chocolate wafer cookies

Cinnamon-dusted toasted marshmallows

Milk chocolate squares

Peanut Butter S'mores

Graham crackers

Dark chocolate squares

Toasted marshmallows

Sliced bananas

Creamy peanut butter

Preparation

Assemble all the ingredients to enjoy the delicious dessert. For those who want to achieve golden brown s'mores, it is advised to hold skewered marshmallows and rotate them. Your s'mores are ready to be served.

