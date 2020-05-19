Virat Kohli Reveals 2 Delicious Delhi Dishes That He Would Gorge On A Cheat Day

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli has been piling runs for India for more than a decade now and one of the biggest reasons behind his impeccable consistency has been the transformation he has brought into his fitness and diet. From being a cocky, chubby-faced player back in 2008 to one of the fittest cricketers in the world, he has come a long way. On several occasions, Virat Kohli has mentioned about the strict diet he follows to maintain his fitness.

Virat Kohli speaks about all food items he would eat on a cheat day

On Sunday, Virat Kohli was involved in an Instagram live session with India football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The duo spoke on several topics ranging from Virat Kohli's childhood to his incredible transformation into one of the fittest athletes in the country. One of the questions that Sunil Chhetri asked Virat Kohli was about all the things that he would eat if he ever had a cheat day.

Virat Kohli was quick to respond as he revealed what his plans would be on the day when he is allowed to eat whatever he wants to. Virat Kohli was literally drooling while telling about it. He added that there's a big foodie inside him and he doesn't let him wake up. Virat Kohli further said that he will take Marie biscuits, will then take the cream off the milk and would make a sandwich with 20 biscuits and put in the fridge.

After that, he will go to eat the streetside Chole Bhature (2 plates) with pickle and then will have lassi from Delhi's famous Sadar Bazar. He added than then he will eat the biscuits kept in the fridge. For lunch, Kohli said that he would have 2 plates of Rajma Chawal, which is a classic North Indian dish. Virat Kohli also mentioned that he has quit eating meat and often shuffles between vegetarian and vegan food options and hence he would not include any non-vegetarian items.

Virat Kohli reckoned that he would rest for sometime after that. For evening snacks, he will have paneer patty with hot and sweet sauce not just some normal sauce. He added that for dinner, he would have daal makhani, garlic naan, paneer khurchan and gulab jamun with ice cream. Virat Kohli further said that he won’t sleep after that as he will go for a walk and then would eat cassata ice cream and after that, he will have a mouth freshener. After listening to Virat Kohli, Sunil Chettri said he would love to join the 31-year old on his cheat day and eat all these meals with him.

