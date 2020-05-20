Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Behind Giving Up His Favourite Dishes Vada Pav And Pav Bhaji

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in a recent chat with former KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin has talked about his favourite street food and spending time with his daughter Samaira. The Team India opener is currently forced to stay indoors like the rest of the country due to the lockdown enforced to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has made Rohit Sharma afford to spend some quality time with his family as the IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reveals his love for Pav Bhaji and why he had to give it up

In an Instagram Live chat with India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, the duo spoke about their favourite street food and spending time with their kids. Five-time IPL champion Sharma revealed that like any other Mumbaikar, he loves feasting on vada pav and pav bhaji. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper reveals that while he was an avid foodie, he has had to give up his most loved street food for his daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma reveals that he used to frequently visit a famous place near the iconic Chowpatty area to have pav bhaji at midnight, but has put a stop to the practice after the birth of his daughter. The IPL star said that at midnight, his daughter Samaira is sleeping at most times so there is no chance of going and eating pav bhajis after midnight.

Rohit Sharma discusses baby burp technique with Ravi Ashwin

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin, who are both fathers, spoke about their children and how making their little kids burp was something that they took a long time to learn. The Mumbai Indians captain revealed that he took up the responsibility of making Samaira burp in the middle of the night and now walks around with her rather than having her on his lap. Rohit Sharma adds that he was not an expert at this and it was one of the things he was lacking in. Rohit Sharma also spoke about his struggles to put his daughter to sleep during his early fatherhood days and adds that the lockdown has helped him hone that skillset.

The IPL legend adds that he couldn't figure out how to make her sleep because most times either she used to go to sleep early on tours or he did. During the lockdown, Rohit Sharma reveals that he managed to make her sleep in the afternoon and hopes to do it at night by the time normalcy resumes.

