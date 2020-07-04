4th Of July Quotes: Here Are Some Inspirational Quotes By Renowned Authors To Mark The Day

The United States of America was established on goals and ideals of freedom, justice, and liberty, and every 4th of July, the country takes a moment to ponder those values. It is imperative to think about the manners in which various group of individuals are granted various opportunities and freedom in this nation. So, let’s read some inspirational quotes to commemorate 4th of July.

4th of July Quotes by some renowned authors and writers-

“In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.” —Thurgood Marshall “My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.” —Desmond Tutu “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken winged bird that cannot fly.” —Langston Hughes “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” “The time is always right to do what is right.” —Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—Frederick Douglass “If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander.” —Mary McLeod Bethune

“Truth is powerful and it prevails.” —Sojourner Truth “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” —Barack Obama “Diversity is not about how we differ. Diversity is about embracing one another’s uniqueness.” —Ola Joseph “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” —Maya Angelou “That is the truly beautiful and encouraging aspect of freedom; no one struggles for it just for himself.” — Fanny Lewald "With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?" — Oscar Wilde

"America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand." — Harry S. Truman "One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation forevermore!" — Oliver Wendell Holmes “Freedom is not won on the battlefields. The chance for freedom is won there. The final battle is won or lost in our hearts and minds.” — Helen Gahagan Douglas “Freedom is fragile and must be protected. To sacrifice it, even as a temporary measure, is to betray it.” — Germaine Greer "Whoever walked behind anyone to freedom? If we can't go hand in hand, I don't want to go." — Hazel Scott “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” — William Faulkner “For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” — Nelson Mandela "Liberty is the breath of life to nations." — George Bernard Shaw

