Christmas In Hyderabad: Churches That Host Best Mass And Other Celebrations

Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, is reportedly one of the most popular tourist locations in South-Central India. Before 2014, Hyderabad was a significant part of Andhra Pradesh.

How to celebrate Christmas in Hyderabad

Christmas in Hyderabad is celebrated with great pompous and zest. From baking gingerbread houses to decorating humongous Christmas trees, Hyderabad hosts ample activities for its locales during Christmas. Apart from attending Christmas parties and brunches, Hyderabad localities visit different churches in Hyderabad. Here are three churches in Hyderabad where one can find the best Christmas celebrations. Have a look at it.

Top three Churches in Hyderabad hosting best Christmas celebration

All Saints Church, Trimulgherry

All Saints Church was reportedly built for the British Army personnel in the 18th Century. Located in Trimulgherry, the church is a classic example of Gothic architecture. Reportedly, All Saints Church conducts a special mass on Christmas and the special mass continues till midnight. If you are a fan of Christmas trees, visit this ancient Church in Hyderabad which reportedly erects the longest Christmas tree in the city.

(Source: Mustafizur Rahaman's Instagram Page)

St Mary's Church, Shivaji Nagar

St Mary's Church is reportedly one of the most popular churches in Hyderabad. Gothic styles Roman church welcomes the highest numbers of devotees every year. According to an online report, the Christmas mass at St Mary's Church sees more than 1 lakh attendees. The church's attracting point is the huge statue of Mother Mary holding an infant Jesus in her arms.

(Source: Vishu Priya's Instagram Page)

Wesley Church, Near Clock Tower

Wesley Church is one of the oldest churches in Hyderabad, reportedly, the church was constructed about 103-years ago by architect Benjamin Pratt. The church conducts special Christmas prayers for devotees. This is also one of the few churches to conduct prayers in Tamil, Telugu, and English.

(Source: Anirudh Kaluva Rao's Instagram Page)

