World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2020: Theme, History, Meaning & Significance

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed every year on July 30. On this awareness is created around fellow humans who are being trafficked and taken away against their will. This day was started by the United Nations as a way to combat the problems that are caused due to trafficking. Here is all you should know about World Day Against Trafficking 2020.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2020 Theme

World Day Against Trafficking 2020 theme is ‘Committed to the Cause - Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking'. The 2020 theme for the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons will focus on the people who play the role of the first responders to human trafficking. There are several people involved in these activities and they range from people who identify, support, counsel and seek justice for victims of trafficking. The front line activities also include people who challenge the impunity of the traffickers. In this time of crisis (COVID-19), they play an even important role as the restrictions imposed by the pandemic have made their work even more difficult and yet they continue. So this year UNODC has decided to celebrate the importance of these workers and talk about their contribution to the work.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2020: History

The UN general assembly designated July 30 the World Day against Trafficking in Persons in 2013. They declared this day in the hope of raising awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking. They also wanted to teach the people who have been trafficked about there protection and making them aware of their rights.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons meaning

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed to raise awareness around human trafficking and how it is a crime that exploits women, children and men for various purposes that including forced labour and sex. Since 2003 the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) he collected the data on about 225,000 victims of trafficking detected worldwide and they still continue to do it. They work on identifying and then save them from the rackets that have kept them captive.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons significance

This day signifies the work of the people who save those who have been captives. This day is also important as on this day people educate around the harms that human trafficking causes and how it affects the life of the people. It also helps raise funds for the people who have been victims of human trafficking.