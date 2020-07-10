All American Pet Photo Day History, Meaning, And Significance For Better Understanding

All American Pet Photo Day is a day solely dedicated to animal lovers across the world. On this day, people appreciate the adorable bond that they share with their pets through various pictures on social media. For everyone who is wondering why their social media feed is full of animal pictures on July 11, here is a little help at understanding it.

All American Pet Photo Day history

All American Pet Photo Day is celebrated across the globe on July 11 through various social media platforms. According to the national calendar, this day is celebrated by posting various pictures and videos with the hashtag, #AllAmericanpetphotoday. Its inception was on social media, following which the day started being observed annually as an important ‘love-oriented’ day. It is similar to National Pet Day which was started by Colleen Paige, according to a report by a leading daily.

All American Pet Photo Day significance

The motive of All American Pet Photo Day is the celebrate the sacred bond between humans and their adorable pets of various kind. The pet need not be of a particular breed or type. Every animal, bird, and mammal is appreciated through varied pictures and clicks. The hashtags related to pets and animals trend across the globe on All American Pet Photo Day.

All American Pet Photo Day celebrations

The simplest and inclusive way to celebrate this day is to express through social media. In most cities, pets are dressed up in the most adorable outfits like bowties and skirts to showcase their beauty and charm. Some pet owners also prefer to twin with their pets for the cameras. Every year, small events happen around the world where photographs are hung around for public viewing. However, on All American Pet Photo Day 2020, the event will be limited to social media handles to avoid public gathering in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy All American Pet Photo Day 2020

This year on All American Pet Photo Day, there are a few ways in which you can wish your fellow pet owners and friends. Quotes can be sent out to them, in order to remind them of the significance these animals hold. Have a look at a few adorable quotes here.

“An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language.” Martin Buber, German Philosopher

“Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life.” James Cromwell, American Actor

If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans.” James Herriot, British Writer

“I think having an animal in your life makes you a better human.” Rachael Ray, American Television Personality

