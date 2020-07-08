National Sugar Cookie Day History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration; Know It All

On July 9, each annual year, the National Sugar Cookie day is observed. The National Sugar Cookie Day celebration is done with a lot of enthusiasm and galore across the nations. As the name suggests, the National Sugar Cookie Day is celebrated to commemorate the very existence of this sweet biscuity recipe. This year, the National Sugar Cookie Day celebration will be confined to indoors, unlike other years due to COVID-19 outbreak in the world. To know more about the National Sugar Cookie Day history, meaning, significance, and celebration keep reading ahead.

Also Read: What Is National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020? Know About Its Meaning, History, & Celebration

Source: Shutterstock

National Sugar Cookie Day Meaning & Significance

Sugar cookies are counted amongst the most popular sweet snacks amid the masses across the globe. Made with simple ingredients like flour, butter, sugar, baking powder, eggs, and food-flavour, sugar cookies are widely available in huge varieties in almost every bakery or biscuits store. Sugar cookies are quite popular amongst the kids, who often relish this super-delicious biscuit with a glass of milk in varied shapes and sizes. Sugar cookies are yummy, rich in calories and flavours both. On the occasion of National Sugar Cookie Day, bakeries offer a massive spread of sugar cookies to choose from. One generally, gifts packs of lip-smacking sugar cookies to their loved ones or try to make sugar cookies at home.

Also Read: What Is National Eggs Benedict Day? Know About Its History, Significance And More

National Sugar Cookie Day History

The National Sugar Cookie Day history is riveting. It is a common belief that Sugar Cookies first originated back in the year 1700 in the Nazareth region of Pennsylvania in the United States. As per beliefs, the German Protestant settlers first prepared sugar cookies shaped in the form of a keystone. This is because the keystone was the shape of their state's symbol, and hence these cookies were called the Nazareth Cookie.

Source: Shutterstock

Also Read: Home Decor Ideas: 7 Interesting Wall Decor Options Which Add Style And Zing To Your Home

Then gradually with time, the shape and ingredients changed with some new addictions. With the evolution of cookie shapes, and ingredients, the recipe also improved to many folds, and in no time became highly popular amongst the several western countries. Rest as they say is history. Over-ages now, sugar cookies are consumed in numerous varieties in distinct tastes in various parts of the world. They are popular sweet-snack which are often consumed with tea or any other beverages.

Happy National Sugar Cookie Day 2020 Celebration

Coming back to National Sugar Cookie Day celebration, every year bakeries offer a wide variety of sugar cookies to their buyers. One can often find a plethora of sugar cookies on the restaurant's menu on the occasion of National Sugar Cookie Day. Also, completions, events, quizzes take place on this special day for cookie-lovers. However, the National Sugar Cookie Day celebration this year is going be a little different. As people are advised to practise social distancing and celebrate happy national sugar cookie day 2020 at the comfort of their homes. The best way to celebrate this day is by preparing some classic sugar cookies at home. Apart from that, you can also participate in digital events like quizzes, share your cookie recipes, etc.

Also Read: Explore The World Of Button Art With Creative Designs