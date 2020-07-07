SCUD Day History, Meaning, Significance And Celebrations; Know More

Scud Day is celebrated on July 8 every year across the globe. The day is celebrated to shed light on stepping back and enjoying life with humour and laughter. With all that said now, read about SCUD day history, meaning, significance, and celebration:

SCUD Day history, meaning, significance & celebration

SCUD Day, which is celebrated on July 8, is also known as Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day. The day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of living life with humour and leading a stress-free life. It is observed to put aside any kind of drama that one faces in life and learn to live a life with peace, and laughter. It helps to promote mental as well as physical health by trying to reduce stress and focusing on the lighter aspects of life.

SCUD Day, also known as Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day, is not declared official. The day is not observed officially by any authorities or government; however, it is celebrated unofficially. SCUD Day is not observed as an official holiday by any authorities or government officials. It is known to be first created by Stephanie West Allen, who is a renowned author and lawyer. Stephanie West Allen is a member and owner of a club named Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama. It is a bi-weekly newsletter. The newsletter focuses on some specific topics including living and working without drama and more with humour and laughter. The newsletter also focuses on the importance of trying to avoid spending too much time on drama-zones.

People celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. It is mostly celebrated by organising events, functions, and get-togethers. Many celebrate the day by participating in fun activities or spend time reading books and other activities that help one relax. People even celebrate the day by doing meditation, and other mental exercises. These activities are known to have some major benefits on mental health as they help one relax and set their mind free and helps to increase concentration and focus. People also celebrate the day by sharing images with each other on social media platforms, text messages, and others.

Today (Jul 8th) is Scud Day! Laugh and have a drama free day! #ScudDay https://t.co/rj8IVFfqWa — Days Of The Year (@daysoftheyear) July 8, 2018

It's #SCUDday which stands for Savor the Comic Unplug the Drama... a day to embrace laughter over drama in your life pic.twitter.com/NJpbVP8D8n — Virginia Cha (@10NewsCha) July 8, 2014

