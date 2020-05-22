Alvida Jumma Mubarak Images For You To Send To Your Family And Friends

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered as one of the holiest months. Muslims all around the world observe fasting along with prayer, reciting Quran and charity. Ramazan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts for twenty-nine to thirty days. The Friday before Ramadan ends is called as Alvida Jumma, denoting farewell to the auspicious month on its last Friday. Check out some of the images that you can share today, on the day of Alvida Jumma.

Alvida Jumma Mubarak images

Alvida Jumma, which means Friday of farewell, is considered the second holiest day during Ramzan. This day holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam around the world. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear new clothes and their holy cap. They offer prayers, recite the Quran and seek divine blessings from Allah. According to religious beliefs, acts like helping the poor and needy during this day bring prosperity and blessings.

Alvida To The Month Of Mercy,



Alwida To The Month Of Forgiveness,



Goodbye To The Month Of Protection Against Fire.



Alwida To The Month Of Generosity,



Alvida To The Month Of Kindness,



Al-wida To The Month Of Patience.#AlvidaJummaMubarak#alvidajumma pic.twitter.com/wbURlvWjMg — SAJJAD RIZVI (@SAJJADR4577) May 22, 2020

Do you best and Allah will do the rest. #AlvidaJummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/dnl78MprWS — Shakir husain (@beingshakirhusa) May 22, 2020

Today we are going to perform the alvida juma namaz at home which would be one of the toughest and sad thing of life and that will always be remembered. An Alvida juma with no alvida feeling - Mubarak #MayAllah bless my country and world. #AlvidaJummaMubarak. pic.twitter.com/isuf47Iy5K — Sameer (@SameerA03284791) May 21, 2020

Jumu'ah is the day on which Muslim men attend the congregation instead of the mid-day prayer. Women may attend if they wish to, but are not obligated to do so. Evidence of this congregation was found in the Quran in Verse 9 of Chapter 62 (The Congregation, Friday). The verse read "O you who have believed, when [the adhan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu'ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew". Though in Islamic places, there is no specific emphasis on any Friday as a holy day, many Muslims take this day as one of the second holiest days in the month of Ramadan and one of the most important days of the year. Some Muslims spend a large part of their day doing ibadah on Jumu'atul-Widaa, the most important days of the year. Some Muslims spend a large part of their day on Jumu'atul-Widaa doing ibadah.

I will again wait for this Ramzan to come in the next year.. #AlvidaJummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/iLte6Odm93 — Rizwana Khatoon (@Rizwana14868267) May 22, 2020

Some wishes for this occasion

The best gift you'll give someone is dua. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020.

Do you best and Allah will do the rest. Alvida Jumma Mubarak.

Prayer changes things. Worry changes nothing. Jumma Mubarak.

Dua is your weapon, use it against your problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020.

May this Jumma lighten your life with the teachings of Islam and protect you from calamity. Have a blessed Friday. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020.

Last jummah of the beautiful Month Ramadan. May Allah accept all our dua‚Äôs and worship and forgive all of us.

