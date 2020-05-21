World Goth Day Quotes To Share On This Remarkable Day; Check Out

Originated in the United Kingdom, World Goth Day is observed on May 22, 2020. Wolrd Goth Day is a day when the goth culture is celebrated. It also marks an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world. Here are some World Goth Day quotes for you to read and share.

Wolrd Gothic day 2020 quotes that represent their dark goth subculture

You have to trust your own madness, Happy Worl goth day 2020.

Not caring what other people think is the best choice you will ever make.

Goth and proud. It's not just a subculture, it’s a way of life.

There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand.â€• Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

Some ghosts are so quiet you would hardly know they were there. -Bernie Mcgill, The Butterfly Cabinet

But to die as lovers may - to die together, so that they may live together.- Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, Carmilla

One hand was behind his back, and he held it out, presenting a bouquet of white and smoky purple lilies.

They’re straight from the underworld, by the way. They are everlasting. They won’t die.

â€• Jess C Scott, The Devilin Fey

I have lost the faculty of enjoying their destruction, and I am too idle to destroy for nothing.”

â€• Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

All is as if the world did cease to exist. The city's monuments go unseen, it's past unheard, and its culture slowly fading in the dismal sea.”

â€• Nathan Reese Maher

It was so close to October that Halloween was knocking at his heart.

â€• Barry Eyman, Candles for November

Everybody is equally weak on the inside, just that some present their ruins as new castles and become kings

â€• Simona Panova, Nightmarish Sacrifice

She meditated, by turns, on broken promises and broken arches, phaetons and false hangings, Tilneys and trap-doors.”

â€• Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

I have a, shall we say, morbid personality.

â€• Novella Takemoto, Missin' (Novel)

If I were dead, I wouldn't be sad, and I wouldn't be glad, because I wouldn't be.â€• Marcus Sedgwick

All cats are gray in the dark. And besides, her actions have less to do with her, and everything to do with you

â€• Jaye Frances, The Kure

After killing the red-haired man, I took myself off to Quinn’s for an oyster supper.

â€• Michael Cox, The Meaning of Night

