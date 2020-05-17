Apara Ekadashi Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion

Apara Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on May 18, 2020. The day holds a lot of significance in the history of Hinduism. People fast on this auspicious day in order to get the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The fasting is done between Dashmi and Dwadashi, which is around 24 hours. The fast is observed to bring blessings and riches upon the devotees.

Here are images to share on the occasion of Apara Ekadashi

Apara Ekadashi is the eleventh day of waxing and waning moon. Lord Trivikrama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, is highly worshipped on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha falling in the Jyeshtha month.

According to the Bhagwat Geeta, the importance of fasting was explained by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on this holy day. Some people fast on this day with no food or water which is called Ajalaa Ekadashi. People who have meals on the day refrain themselves from using onion or garlic completely.

Worshipping of the lords happens all-day and donating to the Brahmins is considered auspicious. Here is a look at a few images that you can send when you are wishing your family and friends,

Wishes for Apara Ekadashi

Lets Worship Lord Vishnu

on Holy Day of Apara Ekadashi

and get rid of all our past sins

May Lord Vishnu

forgive all our past sins and

bless us with great success…

on Apara Ekadashi and always…

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on Apara Ekadashi. Let this day bring you peace and prosperity, along with good health. Wishing you and your family a happy Apara Ekadashi.

May this auspicious day bring you peace, good health, and wealth that you have always prayed for. Wishing you a happy Apara Ekadashi.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock